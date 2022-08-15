Students are known to be overly excited during their graduation ceremony and would give in their best to make the event lit

A video of some certain students of a school has gone viral as they vibed to Burna Boy’s Igbo and Shayo in the presence of their parents and teachers

The video has sparked mixed reactions from many netizens as some said some of the students would get the beating of their lives when they get home

When it comes to the graduation ceremonies in the Nigerian setting, especially primary and secondary school graduation parties, some songs are considered inappropriate to be played not to talk of being sung by the students in the presence of their parents.

A viral video shared on Twitter showed some graduating students singing Burna Boy’s hit song Igbo & Shayo in the presence of their parents, with many looking on in surprise.

Excited students sing Burna Boy's Igbo and Shayo. Credit: @mahdi06085321 @burnaboy

Source: Twitter

The graduating students could be seen singing the song with all their might like they had to wait for the day to come a long time.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of graduating students singing Burna Boy’s Igbo and Shayo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

blaqi147:

"Them Dey need Igbo & shayo for their parents presence ."

pavned:

"I swear this one weak me.... Some parents go later lash their son/daughter word when they reach house."

septain417:

"I Love Burna's music... But as teenagers I honestly think this is not the kind of song they should be rendering in their High School Graduation."

felix:

"Na only parents weh no Sabi their pikin go de surprised."

gbemiie:

"Not the parents wondering what’s going on ."

peckadayvee:

"Sas the parents dey look say see children wey dem spend millions on dey scream dey need Igbo and shayo"

Burna Boy and mum get playful on stage

Mothers will always maintain a deep bond with their children irrespective of age or status, which was visible between Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy's mum, perhaps her son’s biggest fan, is known to be on the ground during many of his live stage performances across different cities worldwide.

A video from Burna Boy’s live performances showed the moment the singer and his mother got playful in front of a large audience.

Source: Legit.ng