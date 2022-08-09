A gorgeous mother-daughter dup filmed a dance challenge clip that had people tripping over their looks

TikTok user @ladypru, the mom, shared the clip, commenting on her daughter's slightly risky dance moves

While people could not believe they were not sisters, the mom sitting back when the dance broke out made it believable

There is nothing quite like a best friend mother-daughter bond. A jaw-dropping mother-daughter duo had people taking a second look on TikTok just to make sure they were not sisters.

TikTok user @ladypru shared a clip of herself and her daughter dancing, and it got a lot of attention. Image: TikTok / @ladypru

Source: UGC

Like a fine wine, there are some women out there who only get better with age. This momma is one of those women as it is almost impossible to believe the lady in the clip is her daughter, even though she made it clear that she is.

TikTok user @ladypru shared a clip of her and her daughter attempting a dance challenge. While you’d never say they were mother and daughter because they are both youthfully beautiful, this mom was not about to get on the level her daughter was when dancing, lol.

“Kushubile straight ♀️♀️ my daughter though #kushubilechallenge #motherdaughter #viral #fyp #fypシ #fypage #tiktoksouthafrican”

The people of Mzansi gush over this flawless mother-daughter duo

People had a hard time believing they were not sisters. However, the way momma stood to the side when her daughter busted moves, did have them seeing it just a bit. They loved their vibe and just wanted to see more.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Sims said:

“Yol look like siblings, really beautiful.”

@Rachel Seboko said:

“Saw this on Facebook. Had to come here and see if you guyz are really mom and daughter.”

@Katleho Ann said:

“Love your relationship though... ♥️”

@user6483563701363 said:

“It’s only now that we can see the motheri 2000 liyakubonisa”

