Diana Armstrong said she always had long nails even when she was little because her mother had long nails but not to the current extent

However, a family tragedy that happened back in 1997 set her on the road to the world record after she stopped cutting her nails

It was the death of her then 16-year-old daughter, Latisha, who died after suffering an asthma attack

One day before her death, Latisha had polished her mom's nails, and Armstrong could not bear to cut them anymore

The world's longest fingernails record has been smashed after a woman in the United States of America (USA) could not cut her nails following a tragic death.

Diana Armstrong said her nails take hours to maintain. Photo: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

Source: Twitter

Having the longest fingernails

Diana Armstrong has officially registered her fingernails totalling 42ft 10.4ins.

With her nails longer than a double-decker bus, she has understandable difficulty with basic daily tasks such as driving, using the bathroom and zipping up her clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The incredible measurement means she is the holder of a new Guinness World Record for the longest ever fingernails on a pair of hands.

The 63-year-old cannot visit a salon to maintain the mammoth nails and revealed that looking after them is a family affair.

Her grandchildren help look after them, with it taking between five and 10 hours to polish and file just one nail.

Diana lost her daughter

Diana revealed she could not cut her nails after the tragic passing of one of her daughters.

She already had long nails, and she bonded with her daughter Latisha over manicures, who passed away in 1997 at 16 years old after suffering an asthma attack.

"[My kids] never knew why I was growing them. I didn’t tell anybody. I kept it to myself until I finally told [my kids] why I was growing them," she said.

"And they were like, ‘Why didn’t you tell us that?’ because everybody was getting embarrassed about what people were saying," she added.

According to Diana, people talking about her nails made her children feel bad, so she had to tell them why she grew her nails.

According to Diana, she has always had long nails, but not to this extent.

Even when she was little, she always had long fingernails because her mom always grew her nails, so she always had nails like her mother.

Woman spends 23 years growing nails

Legit.ng had previously reported that Diana's record was previously held by Ayanna Williams, with nails measuring 18ft 9.7in.

Ayanna spent 23 years growing her nails and won recognition for having the world's longest fingernails in the Guinness World Records 2018 Edition.

Each of her nails measures about 0.6 meters long. In total, they measure 5.4 meters long.

In an interview, Williams said she was inspired by her friends and is intent on growing her nails even longer.

While the nails take up to a week to paint, the biggest challenge they pose to her is pulling up her trousers.

Ayanna cuts her nails

Ayanna, who held the Guinness World Records title for having the longest fingernails on a pair of hands for 30 years, finally cut her nails in 2021.

But, according to Guinness, World Records broke her record with a new length of 24 feet and 0.07 inches before cutting them off in July last year.

Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas, performed the cutting with an electric rotary tool.

An 8-minute video showing Allison cutting Williams' nails was shared on YouTube. But, in the end, it was an emotional and bitter-sweet goodbye.

Williams grew up in Texas and has always been a fan of nails and nail painting.

Source: TUKO.co.ke