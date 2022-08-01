The first edition of Kennis Music Bites gathered some important stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry together in Lagos

The interesting conference was meant to announce the foremost record label's team for the year 2022 and beyond

Themusic discussion segment of the event was led by the founder and chairman Kennis 104 FM, Kenny Ogungbe and other important dignitories

A number of music enthusiasts, as well as artists and stakeholders, gathered at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, for the first edition of the Kennis Music Bites.

It was a musical conference which saw the Kennis Music team unveil some of the scheduled activities of the music powerhouse in 2022 and beyond.

Kennis music event in Lagos. Credit: @kennis_music.

Source: Instagram

The musical conference tagged ‘The Next Episode’ had a music discussion segment and engagement, new brand unveiling, social gifting and payment platform that leverages music to celebrate mobile consumers, ultimately creating wealth empowerment for Nigerians through entertainment.

Led by the founder and Chairman of Kennis 104 FM, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, the event had in attendance dignitaries such as Mojisola Dokpesi, Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakre; Paul Ogeah, Dayo ‘D1’ Adeneye, ID Ogungbe, MCSN boss, Mayo Ayilaran; AFRIMA boss, Mike Dada; Kingsley James, Mr Macaroni, Praiz, Eedris Abdulkareem, Zaki Adzee, Felix Duke and Nasty Blaq.

According to Keke Ogungbe, Kennis Music will collaborate with affiliate companies including The Place and Parallex bank to produce a gold card that will serve as a multipurpose lifestyle debit card which can be used in different places.

Ogungbe added, “With the Music Bites conference, it is our belief that at the end of the day, participants will have been able to fully harness the new and existing opportunities available in the music space and entertainment industry as a whole.”

On his part, ID Ogungbe analysed the plan to hold the 22nd edition of the Kennis Music Festival and collaboration with leading music acts that will attend the event.

He also revealed the plan to stage the ‘KinQs of Lagos’. According to him, the idea behind it is the search for the biggest Nigerian entertainer- musician, comedian, and actor— which will be determined by the fans. The three top crowned KinQs will be rewarded with N1bn, N500m and N250m, respectively.

Check out photos from the event below:

