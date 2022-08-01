A video of a young lady who is into hype business at a social gathering has sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community

In the video, the lady could be seen entertaining guests as a hype person wearing her hijab and dressed like a proper Muslim lady

Not acting how she dressed, the lady gave the guest lovely vibes and some street slang to entertain them

As much as you attend parties and shows, not many have come across a hype Alhaja who goes about doing her thing differently.

A video of a young lady dressed in a hijab like a proper Muslim girl has got loads of social media users laughing and talking at the same time. She entertained guests during a party.

The video of a hype lady wearing hijab sparked reactions. Credit: @krackstv

The young lady served as the hype woman of the party as she gave some street slang and vibes to the joy of the people watching her.

She did it like a professional, but her choice of dressing amazed members of the online community.

Watch the video of her performance below:

Nigerians react to video of the hype woman dressed in hijab

Social media users across the country have reacted to the video of the young lady doing a hype job and dressed in a hijab.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Mcmakopolo1:

"This club Dey like village meeting ! it’s discos light inside bright light for me but she can actually hype tho E for energy."

Abayomi_alvin:

"When you got love for Allah but still gat a lil bit of Naira Marley in you."

Omoakin:

"Wahala dey o, holy hyping , please keep the phone steady."

Barbie_arowolo:

"Wetin man eyes don see mouth no fit talk ham finish."

Wyzstagram:

"Maybe she’s studying mass comm and she trying her skills out."

Source: Legit.ng