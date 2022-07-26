A video has gone viral on social media of a wedding MC who got the guests to participate in an interesting game at the event

In the viral clip, the wedding host had the bride and groom hold APC and Labour Party placards and told the guests to dance behind who they support

Interestingly, the groom with the APC placard had no supporters as all the guests danced behind the bride with her Labour Party sign

Nigerian weddings are known to be very fun events, especially when the MC introduces fun games for the couple and guests to participate in.

Recently, a Nigerian wedding MC seemed to take things up a notch after introducing an interesting game that caused a buzz on social media.

The game involved the bride and groom holding placards of two different political parties while some of the guests would dance behind them to show who they stood with.

Wedding guests show support for Labour Party in funny video. Photos: @mc_nomicable

Source: Instagram

In this case, the groom held on to an APC placard while his wife held the one for Labour Party.

The DJ started to play the music and all the guests danced behind the bride with her Labour Party placard. The groom with his APC signpost had no supporters behind him and the guests at the wedding seemed to be having a fun time with the game.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react to interesting game at wedding

The wedding video soon went viral on social media, and a number of people seemed very amused by it, going by their interesting reactions. Read some of their comments below:

Gloriaaworinde:

“This MC don die oo.”

Ellapearlgodson:

“Lol.”

Vincent_henry20:

“Pdp admin left the group chat .”

Official_esty_luv_:

“God bless your union forever, una no go ever separate .”

Preshi_james:

“Oga only you Waka come.”

Addykem:

“We don leave their party for them .”

Kenesunshine:

“Campaign never start ohhhh.. they don’t know!!!”

Kemmzy_couture:

“I love dis I swear."

Deliaberry90:

“E come be like say PDP no Dey exist again oooo.”

Shopwithsimi.ng:

“Another way to create awareness. Love it.”

Nice one.

