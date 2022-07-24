A young lady with a slender figure thrilled guests with her show-stopping performance at an event

In a clip online, she is seen rocking a black T-shirt over hot jeans shorts at the event ground, where she entertained peeps

Some members of the internet community who saw the exciting video noted that the lady has got moves

A young lady showcased her dance moves and slender figure in a black T-shirt over hot jeans shorts as she entertained guests at an event.

The lady turned heads with her energetic moves and attractive figure, revealing maximum skin in the outfit.

She flaunted her slender legs during her attention-grabbing and thrilling performance at the occasion.

Photo of lady dancing at event. Credit: zionfelixdotcom

Source: UGC

The video spotlighting her performance shows the lady sporting black boots and a simple hairdo.

Her thrilling dance moves easily won the hearts at the event, and peeps online loved her performance.

Legit.ng ompiled some of the comments below:

Peep react online

Laladzy said:

''Oui no be small .''

Jimmyjay.jnr commented:

''She got moves tho ❤️.''

Nana_osei_michael said:

''Waist power .''

Akosua_gyan_ella commented:

''I love her shoes.''

Purpleherself said:

''Show them how it is done.''

Pearls.4.life:

"All these ladies, where did they learn how to dance so good?"

Source: YEN.com.gh