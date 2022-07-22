Influencer Amanda Chisom has been reportedly picked up by the police over her involvement in a N50bn Ponzi scheme

She was allegedly arrested after she arrived on a trip and a video showed her walking into the office of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Abuja

Accordimg to reports, Chisom who will be charged to court has been revealing all that she knows about the fraud

The reported arrest of media personality and influencer Amanda Chisom has stirred reactions on social media.

A video of the young lady walking into the office of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Abuja has made the rounds as well.

Amands Chsiom to be charged to court after investigation Photo credit: @amandachisom

Source: Instagram

Chisom landed in police net over her alleged involvement in a N50bn Ponzi scheme carried out by one Marksman Chinedu Ijeoma a.k.a Chinmark.

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Azubuike Ihemeje, wrote a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Nigerian Police over the defrauding of unsuspecting investors by one Marksman Chinedu Ijomah, the founder of Chinmark Group, and all the ambassadors who helped him convince the public to invest in the scheme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amanda has disclosed all that she knows on the fraud issue and will be charged to court once investigation is complete.

Nigerians react to Chisom's arrest

Jennifer Chioma Owolabi:

"So what stops them from also using same tactics to arrest Chinedu of Chinmark?"

Mazi Ifeanyi Osuegbu:

"Amanda will come out of it all by God's grace. She is a victim of her own urge to survive and live a better life. I will continue to pray for her."

limak67:

"She was their brand ambassador, she has been crying that she only did brand ambassador and didn't know it was a Ponzi scheme."

chinsy_ny:

"How about other influencers? Is she the only one?"

stephenayodele01:

"Make dem arrest davido and oluwadolarz for Racksterli scam abeg "

Portable backtracks on one million boys claim in video after police involvement

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, took taken to social media to backtrack on his claim of being the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the controversial Zazu Zeh crooner tried to make amends after his initial claim of founding the cult group went viral on social media.

In the new video, Portable claimed that he meant he has one million fans and not that he founded the One Million Boys cult group.

Source: Legit.ng