Just recently, there was a buzz on social media after a group of ‘bishops’ stormed APC’s unveiling of its VP candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima

The suspicious personalities left many people in disbelief about their authenticity, especially after they failed to speak with the press

Nigerians on social media have now turned the development into a trend and are dressing like bishops

Nigerians on social media recently had a lot to talk about after a group of people dressed like bishops stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s unveiling of its vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

Recall that the choice of Shettima as VP had already got people talking because it was a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Nigerians start Bishop Challenge on social media. Photos: @maradonalomo

The ‘bishops’ at the unveiling left many in doubt about their authenticity due to their somewhat shabby appearance as well as their refusal to speak with the press.

Bishop challenge on social media

Just a few days after the drama unfolded, some Nigerians have now turned it into a social media challenge.

Some youths covered themselves in blankets and other funny clothes to try and recreate the bishops’ looks at the unveiling.

A number of them also shared funny photos of what they were able to come up with on social media.

See posts below:

Internet users react to Bishop challenge

The Bishop trend also raised funny comments from onlookers. Read some of their reactions below:

Interesting.

