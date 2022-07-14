Popular skit maker Flora has taken to social media to speak on some of the atrocities going on among some male skit makers

Flora claimed some of her male colleagues are sleeping with women to feature them in their skit videos

Her revelation has further stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many advising ladies to know their worth

One of the popular female skit makers, Flora, has fumed over the rate of ladies giving in to some of her male colleagues;’ desire to feature in their skit videos.

Flora, who seems pissed, alleged that some of her male colleagues sleep with ladies to give them roles in their skits.

Flora advises ladies on skitmaking. Credit: @mizgabbie

Source: Instagram

She said:

“So they now sleep with people to put them in their TikTok videos, I hope people would know that this is just TikTok. I hope if you do one video with one known TikToker doesn’t guarantee success for your TikTok, doesn’t guarantee that the whole world would know you.”

She advised ladies not to allow male skit makers to sleep with them in the name of they would feature them in their skit videos.

According to Flora, any lady that wants to sleep with a male celebrity should go ahead if it is what they want and not because of “content with 16k views.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

stanleeonz:

"For our county, na just pure cruise, God Grace and Insha Allah."

officialaisha05:

"Na why hyenana block meI no gree for the weyrey."

thefitikomgirl:

"Who is the person? Tag them with your full chest."

leaddyskincare:

"Nollywood,Musicwood Infact every industry wood women have to struggle to make it successful in there and it’s disheartening."

eyinju_eledumare:

"Just a simple warning!!! That’s if they will hear both the skit makers and the others."

winifred_slimbullet2:

"Things dey happen for this entertainment industry o."

