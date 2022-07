A granny was at a loss for words when she held her beautiful great-granddaughter into her arms

The heartwarming clip shared on TikTok captured the 90-year-old grandmother's overwhelming emotions and reactions as she interacted with the little one

She could not stop showing love to the newborn, the fourth of her daughter, as the little angel slept in her arms

No words could express the incredible joy of an old woman who met her great-grandchild for the first time.

A 90-year-old granny and her great-grandchild. Photo grabs: In The Know.

Source: UGC

The first encounter was surreal as the granny could not hide her overwhelming emotions.

Alyssa Cole Beseris shared the cute video of her mother holding the newborn baby in her arms.

The Tiktoker, who goes by the name @alyssabeseris captured the heartwarming moment, which garnered over 11 million views, as reported by In The Know.

Alyssa had just given birth to her fourth child, and she walked with her to her mother's room, who was watching TV.

Granny sees newborn baby

When the 90-year-old noticed her daughter, who had quietly sneaked in and then the newborn baby, she turned off the television and stretched out her arms to receive the new bundle of joy.

“Oh!” she exclaims excitedly as the newborn is placed into her arms. The grandma looks up at the camera in shock as she carefully cradles the baby.

She then removes her glasses in disbelief and moves her face close to the adorable newborn.

She'll play the piano

As the little angel rests peacefully in her grandmother's arms, Alyssa's mother was overwhelmed by emotion.

She kept exclaiming, "Oh," as she looked and touched the baby's feet and hands as she admired the little being before her eyes.

“Look how long her fingers are,” Alyssa points out. “I tell you, she’s going to play the piano.”

The video ends with Alyssa’s grandma giving the baby one more kiss on the cheek. “I’m in heaven,” she says. “I’ve died and gone to heaven.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke