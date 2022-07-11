Two young ladies impressed a gathering of young folks with their spicy dance moves and energy

The barefooted ladies sported skin-tight outfits as they hit the dance floor to delight the crowd in videos online

In one clip, the first lady wore a wrapper over tight jeans before the drummer took it off to show her full curves

Netizens who watched the clips were impressed with the sensational moves of the two talented ladies

Two talented ladies impressed people with their eye-catching dance moves when they took to the dance floor to entertain a crowd of young folks.

In videos seen by Legit.ng on Tracesenegal, the first lady hit the dance floor wearing a wrapper over tight jeans before the drummer took it off while she was dancing.

The young lady rhythmically whined her waist to the sound of the drums.

She delighted the crowd at the occasion before another lady joined her to dance in the sand.

The duo gyrated and whined their waists as they performed to the delight of the gathering, receiving resounding approvals.

Netizens who were impressed with their moves reacted to the videos of the two talented ladies. Legit.ng selected some of the comments below.

Peeps react on social media

Nashvee said:

''Dem enter my eyes. Very hot.''

Verrashharris.fermeno asked:

''Waaw very nice moves which country's culture is that?''

Iwujagaban84 replied:

''@verrashharris.fermeno Senegal.''

Iampcmedia said:

''I miss Senegal so much. Dakar.''

Charlesngindo_tz commented:

''Name of this black beautiful please tag here.''

Pop.styleee said:

''You know I’m blackout I’m tryna see where I can find this at black folks are just amazing.''

Barefoot lady and her friends impress netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a young lady who impressed a gathering of people at an occasion with her stellar dance moves and energy.

In a video online, the barefooted lady who sported a skintight blue dress stole the moment before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor.

Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies.

