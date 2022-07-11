Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo witnessed yet another wedding ceremony of one of his children in grand style

Videos from the beautiful ceremony surfaced in the online community and the proud dad had his moment with the bride

Social media users couldn’t help but pass funny comments about the elder stateman’s dance moves at the wedding party

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is indeed a blessed man as he recently got to witness yet another wedding ceremony of one of his children.

The elder statesman's daughter, Feyintola’ tied the knot over the weekend and he was well on ground to show support for her.

Obasanjo dances with daughter at her wedding. Photo: @gele_by_segunlagos

Source: Instagram

A series of videos making the rounds on social media captured the moment Obasanjo led his beautiful daughter into the venue of the ceremony.

The two were allowed their moment and Obasanjo was quick to send off an intruder who tried to steal the shine from them.

Watch videos below:

Another clip equally captured the moment Obasanjoy joined his daughter on the dance floor inside the venue of the wedding ceremony.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

The video stirred hilarious reactions from members of the online community with some making comments about Obasanjoy’s dance steps.

Read some comments sighted below:

gozzigoz said:

"Awwwwwwwwww soo lovely ."

folasade29 said:

"Which kind dance be this baba OBJ?."

akinsbellia said:

"Baba ti dagba ."

bimbeads said:

"Obasanjo smile na. Nice gele and outfit."

cakeboss_ng said:

"Person get mind marry obasanjo pikin...if he do anyhow any day obasanjo go treat him fck up."

celestina_kings said:

"Obasanjo with his beautiful daughter."

Dangote pays respect to Obasanjo at event

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that notable personalities gathered to celebrate Nigerian technocrat Timi Alaibe on the occasion of his 60th birthday party

A video that made the rounds in the online community captured the moment billionaire Aliko Dangote arrived at the venue and paid his respects to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Another video captured the moment the former president briskly walked to the stage as he presented a book to the celebrant.

Source: Legit.ng