Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Photo: Reuters, @georgefloydofficial.

Sentence will run concurrently

Chauvin's sentence will run concurrently with his 22.5-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd.

According to CNN, the former law enforcement officer pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights.

United States Senior District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin and subtracted seven months for the time he had already served in jail.

Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General, stated"

"This sentence should send a strong message that the Justice Department stands ready to prosecute law enforcement officers who use deadly force without basis."

She added:

"While no amount of prison time can reverse the tragic consequences of Derek Chauvin's violent actions, we hope that this sentence provides some small measure of justice for the families and communities impacted."

Guilty on three charges

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Legit.ng reported that the ex-cop Chauvin had been found guilty on all three counts levelled against him.

The judge read out the verdict in front of the courtroom, noting that the jurors had found him guilty on all three charges and each agreed to the ruling.

The case was reported to have been one of the most closely watched cases in the Black Lives Matter era.

He was out on bail but will now be remanded in prison. The judge, Peter Cahill, also revoked his bail.

George Floyd's family released a statement minutes after the verdict, noting that painful justice had been earned.

The president of the United States Joe Biden had earlier suggested that the evidence in the case was overwhelming.

Biden added that he prayed the verdict will be the right one but refused to give his direct opinion to avoid influencing the jury's decision.

