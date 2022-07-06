Two Chihuahuas named Chester and Izzy married in a romantic ceremony in Runcorn, Cheshire, UK

The dogs were held by their owners, mother of the bride and that of the groom, who helped them cut their 8-tier cake

They reportedly promised to always play together, take care of their puppies be there for one another forever

Two chihuahuas have married in a colourful ceremony surrounded by their owners and more than 90 other dogs.

Chihuahuas marry in colourful wedding. Photo: Rebecca Farrell Photography.

Chester, eight, tied the knot with Izzy, one, at a ceremony in Runcorn, Cheshire - and they even exchanged specially written vows, rings and sausages.

According to Mirror, they newlyweds promised to:

"Always play together; to care for their puppies, be there one or one-hundred-and-one; to share their favourite toys; to protect their houses from the evil postman; and to only sniff each other's bums from now until forever".

CheshireLive reports that the dogs were held by their owners, 'mother of the bride' and 'mother of the groom', who helped them cut their eight-tier, dog-friendly cake before placing them into a pram and whisking them away.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Chihuahuas of Halton and North West, a walking group for chihuahuas and other miniature breeds, and was in aid of a charity organisation.

Moment dog pull little girl out of the sea

A video reshared by Daily Mail has shown the moment a big dog demonstrated that it is looking out for a kid while they were both inside water.

Noticing the sea waves kept hitting the girl, the animal pulled the kid and attempted a 'rescue'. The canine beauty thought the child was in danger.

The kid who found the act funny could not stop laughing while the dog was at it. The animal never stopped until it successfully dragged the kid up to safety at the shore.

Many people who reacted to the video said that human beings do not sometimes deserve the pure love of dogs.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

karlacolungat said:

"Awwwwww, we humans don’t deserve the kindness of some animals."

1122andco said:

"We don’t deserve dogs."

