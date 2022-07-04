Angelina Jolie cut a glamorous figure as she enjoyed a shopping day out with her two beautiful daughters

The actress was with the girls identified as Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome, before joining pal Salma Hayek

The family enjoyed a day of shopping, and the actress bought some kitchen utensils to take home.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has recently been spending time in Rome while directing a new movie, Without Blood.

Angelina Jolie enjoys shopping day out with daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome.

Source: UGC

Angelina seemingly brought her children along for the trip too.

She was spotted enjoying a day out with her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, even meeting up with pal Salma Hayek later on.

Daily Mail reports that the Hollywood star, 47, donned a flowing sand maxi dress and high-waist trouser co-ord for the outing, with a spaghetti strap detail, showing off her tattoo-decorated arms and upper back.

Angelina added a pair of platformed espadrilles to her look, with a large camel handbag slung over her shoulder.

Her brunette tresses were pulled away from her face in a dark claw clip, as she shielded from the Italian sun in a pair of circular framed sunglasses.

Stepping out in the city, her daughter Zahara walked alongside her in a sage green sundress and a pair of black high-top Converse trainers.

While Angelina's youngest daughter, Vivienne, sported a pair of grey jeans and a matching crew neck sweatshirt.

Taking a look at the selection of food on offer, she also browsed a spice stall at piazza o Campo De Fiori -

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter pleads for a peaceful divorce

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt pleaded with her famous parents for them o at least have a peaceful divorce.

The Mr and Mrs Smith action stars went their separate ways in 2016 but their bitter divorce is still ongoing, which has not affected their first-born biological daughter.

The teenager, who has reportedly not taken any side in the matter, wants her wealthy mom and dad to forgive each other before they move on with their lives.

