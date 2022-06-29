Nana Kwame Cheddar's son, Goddy, showed kindness to some street boys as he rode in his father's Rolls Royce

Goddy who was attending GIS' 2022 Prom with his girl stopped in traffic to draw out some cedis for the group of boys who were begging him

A video of Cheddar Junior's act of kindness has just popped up online with the beneficiaries full of smiles and gratitude for him

Businessman and real estate Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar's son, Goddy, showed himself to be a true son of his father as he stepped out recently.

Goddy who attended the 2022 prom night of Ghana International School (GIS) exhibited an act of kindness which has become the trademark of his father. The boy gifted a group of street beggars money.

Cheddar's son attended the GIS Prom with a pretty young lady. They rode in his father's Rolls Royce Cullinan. It was while they were in traffic that he gave the money to the guys on the street.

Cheddar's son shared money for some street boys on his way to the GIS Prom Photo source: @grahl_photography, @sweet_maame_adwoa

In a video which has been posted by Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa, Cheddar's son is seen sitting in the car with the guys showing through the roof.

A female voice believed to be that of his prom date is heard urging him to bring the money which he obliged. He opened a small bag he was holding to show notes of GHC200 and other denominations.

Flipping through, Cheddar junior picked what looked like a GHC50 note and had it to the boys after rolling down the glass. Visibly showing was the boy's Richard Mille watch which has become a topic on social media.

The street boys who received the money with smiles expressed gratitude for the kind gesture done to them. In their excitement, the street boys mistook Cheddar's son and his prom date for a newly married couple. One of the street boys was heard wishing the two a long-lasting marriage.

"God bless you. Long life to your marriage eh," they said with excitement.

See the video below:

