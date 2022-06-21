A video of a short man pulling a strange stunt at a wedding has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows him standing on the stage in front of the newlyweds as he drinks and dances in front of them

He spills his remaining drink on the husband and falls over the bride before guests quickly carry him away

A video of a short man causing a ruckus at a couple’s wedding left many people puzzled and cracking jokes.

The footage was shared on Twitter by the popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux and showed the petite gent standing on the stage in front of the newlyweds as he drinks his beer while they stare at him in astonishment.

A problematic gent got carried away at a wedding. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: UGC

He spilled the little remaining bit of his drink on the groom and proceeded to dance. He fell over the bride before other attendees quickly rushed to carry him away.

The couple was seen trying to laugh away the awkward moment.

@AdvoBarryRoux captioned the tweet:

“What just happened?”

Many Mzansi peeps were left confused and amused by the fellow’s stunt and took to the comments to share funny jokes poking fun at the incident:

@marubiny2 reacted:

“He got 'carried away'...”

@MaandaMandiky1 remarked:

“I have so many questions...”

@Tobias_Mambwe said:

“Maybe he was in love with the bride and the taller guy took her away from him, who knows, he seems to have issues with the groom.”

@mwali_muchi replied:

“He simply just said you can have my leftovers as usual.”

@_that_total_guy commented:

“Why did he carry him like he’s about to change his diaper.”

