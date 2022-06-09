A South African schoolboy got caught grooving hard during break time at school and the vibey video has now gone viral

In the clip, the boy, referred to as Matenas, is seen demonstrating some vibey moves as his friend hypes him up in the background

The boy's moves have won netizens over as his video has been shared across various social media platforms

A video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, has been circulating online and shows him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and shows the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival.

Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

Mzansi fell in love with Matenas and his moves. Image: @Callmethaboo2nd/Twitter

Source: UGC

The Twitter post was captioned:

“I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala.”

South African social media users were left amused and entertained by the clip, which has gained over 193K views on Twitter.

Check out the fun video and the comments below:

@delphi199 wrote:

“Botsang die, man, a opelang gore I can't live without him.”

@Waltern016 said:

“The boy in the background hyping him up...”

@LeKingCee replied:

“Matenas dancing better than kamo mphela here.”

@trishnyags commented:

“The guy behind the camera is the one for me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za