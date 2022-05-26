An 'oyinbo' man caught the attention of many with his hella impressive proudly South African groove moves

Facebook page Team Delela shared a viral video showing the man dancing, and it looks like it was his wedding too

The people of South Africa could not get enough of the old man and loved the fact that their love knows no bounds

Seeing an old light-skinned man bust some proper groove moves at a rural wedding has left many hella proud and calling for someone to give him an African name. He is an African!

An old white man married a beautiful black woman and won the hearts of SA with his dance moves. Image: Facebook / Team Delela

Source: UGC

South Africa is a beautifully cultural diverse nation. One thing that often brings races together is music and dance, just like it did for this old man.

Facebook page Team Delela shared a viral video of an old man serving some proudly African dance moves at a rural wedding. It looks like the old white chocolate slayer is marrying the stunning milk chocolate woman, and it is a total vibe.

There is no denying that this man’s heart belongs to Africa, those moves say it all. The man was also looking rather dapper in his attire!

Locals scream over the old man’s lit dance moves

What a wow! The 'oyinbo' man can groove like a true African and the people went wild for it. If he doesn’t already, peeps called for him to be given a truly African name as there is no denying where his roots come from after seeing this.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Mrungwa Bha said:

“That Madala has surpassed many of us, his apparel is lit! Body language reveals his inner part! Indeed love has no race! Team Delela I love what you feed us every day and we can't get enough! ”

Brenda Bopape said:

“Firstly if she married her bcos of money. Who cares madala seems to be happy to have her and enjoy his last days enjoying himself. He probably don't even care about that so called money... He's going to die a happy man”

Thuly Abdula said:

“He got the grove. Love his dancing skills. And all in all they seemed happy . Good luck in their marriage.”

Olivia Joan said:

“They probably have so much fun in that relationship. Happy for them.”

Source: Legit.ng