An unsuspecting lady was overcome with emotion when her bae surprised her at work for her birthday

A video shows the man presenting her with flowers and a gift while another man plays a saxophone nearby

The woman is seen stunned by the gesture and netizens were left just as amazed as they responded to the post with sweet comments

One lucky woman was surprised and serenaded as part of her birthday celebrations by her loving bae.

A man gave his girlfriend a birthday to remember by serenading her at work. Image: @Miles_NsalaTwitter

Source: UGC

The footage of the sweet moment was posted by the man, @Miles_Nsala on Twitter and shows the lady walking out of her workplace and wooed by a man playing “happy birthday” on a saxophone as her boyfriend brings her flowers and a boxed gift.

The lady is seen taken aback by the romantic gesture and covers her face with her hands, to hide her emotional reaction.

“Flowers delivered,” the tweet was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The romantic surprise left many Saffas, especially the ladies, swooning and awe-struck.

@Mmasebotsana5 responded:

“At this rate I must keep on buying myself flowers and cry tears when they get delivered cos wow.”

@mantshego wrote:

“Right where I work, bathong it's so beautiful!”

@mizzzidc said:

“I would request half day just to go cry at home.”

@Chusta_Kalawe commented:

“I'd probably not come in even the following day.”

@kay1_shad replied:

“How is she supposed to concentrate at work? Release mme yo aye go ja birthday hle ahh.”

Lady celebrates her friend's car on its first birthday

A woman took to social media to share how she celebrated her friend’s car turning a year old.

Online user @Mkdiala_ shared an unexpectedly funny tweet where she disclosed how she honoured the whip’s special milestone.

She wrote:

“My friend’s car turns a year old today. We have a whole day dedicated to “birthday ya ngwana” I got balloons, took it to the car wash, and had a photoshoot. Now we out for the birthday lunch.”

Saffas were left both baffled and amused by the uncommon gesture and responded with banter and sweet comments on the post.

Source: Legit.ng