A video of an energetic man dancing to a worship song has been doing the rounds on social media

The church member is seen dressed in a suit as he jumps and jives with great enthusiasm before being joined by others

Entertained Saffas gave him an online ovation in admiration and love of his rhythmic skills and performance

The holy spirit took over a man’s body and soul as he demonstrated some energetic moves as he danced to a gospel track.

A video was shared on Facebook by the Evangelist luvalo page and shows the gentleman dressed in his suit as he jumps and jives outside a tent church setup.

Saffas were moved by gent's high spirited church performance. Image: Evangelist luvalo/Facebook

Source: UGC

He moves right on the beat before he is joined by fellow church members as they all follow suit. The post was captioned:

“Emzini kakulunkulu (In the house of the Lord).”

Songs of lament have the power to lead us to tears. Music has a way of piercing into the deep parts of our soul, that assists in our expression and response to God and the church. Singing helps unite people in the church.

The resonated with many cyber citizens who responded with spiritually uplifting messages and praises.

Noluthando Ngwekazi Nelly Neliswa responded:

“Glory to the most high God.”

NaMbatheni Hlelokuhle Shandu replied:

“My most peaceful and joyous place woza.”

Bæñdïlē Båñdy said:

"Joyful moments."

Esther Makola shared:

“Glory to Jesus AMEN and Amen.”

Nandi Phumla Claire Nxumalo commented:

“Jesuuuus!”

Timoty Simo said

“Syabonga Jesu ngokusthanda kangaka.”

Sandiso Mpanza wrote:

“Zyakhala ke manje.”

Thoko Penelope reacted:

“Jesuuuus uyingcwele somandla.”

