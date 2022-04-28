Viral Video of Lively Man Dancing at Church Is a Whole Mood: “When God Has Been Good to You”
- A video of an energetic man dancing to a worship song has been doing the rounds on social media
- The church member is seen dressed in a suit as he jumps and jives with great enthusiasm before being joined by others
- Entertained Saffas gave him an online ovation in admiration and love of his rhythmic skills and performance
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The holy spirit took over a man’s body and soul as he demonstrated some energetic moves as he danced to a gospel track.
A video was shared on Facebook by the Evangelist luvalo page and shows the gentleman dressed in his suit as he jumps and jives outside a tent church setup.
He moves right on the beat before he is joined by fellow church members as they all follow suit. The post was captioned:
“Emzini kakulunkulu (In the house of the Lord).”
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Songs of lament have the power to lead us to tears. Music has a way of piercing into the deep parts of our soul, that assists in our expression and response to God and the church. Singing helps unite people in the church.
The post resonated with many cyber citizens who responded with spiritually uplifting messages and praises.
Noluthando Ngwekazi Nelly Neliswa responded:
“Glory to the most high God.”
NaMbatheni Hlelokuhle Shandu replied:
“My most peaceful and joyous place woza.”
Bæñdïlē Båñdy said:
"Joyful moments."
Esther Makola shared:
“Glory to Jesus AMEN and Amen.”
Nandi Phumla Claire Nxumalo commented:
“Jesuuuus!”
Timoty Simo said
“Syabonga Jesu ngokusthanda kangaka.”
Sandiso Mpanza wrote:
“Zyakhala ke manje.”
Thoko Penelope reacted:
“Jesuuuus uyingcwele somandla.”
Video of barefooted lady dancing sparks reactions online
In a similar story, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a young lady who impressed a gathering of people at an occasion with her stellar dance moves and energy.
In a video online, the barefooted lady who sported a skintight blue dress stole the moment before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor.
Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies after it surfaced on social media.
Source: Legit.ng