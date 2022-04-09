Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur Hassan Ayariga owns a palatial mansion and luxury cars worth millions

The colossal building consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens

The magnificent residence also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, is reported to be one of the richest men in Ghana though his net worth is not public.

The Ghanaian politician owns one of the most expensive mansions and supreme whips in the country.

Ayariga's multimillion-dollar residence consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens.

Other luxury amenities

The residence also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses.

Aside from being famous as a political figure and businessman, Hassan Ayariga is also known for showing off his deluxe cars.

The 2012 presidential aspirant has been spotted flexing in town in his vintage and other pricy whips.

The stunning interior and exterior of Ayariga's luxury mansion have been showcased in a clip.

