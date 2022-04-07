The young man who recorded the viral video of the dancing security boys has severe ties with them as he said he was no longer their manager

In a live video he made via the security boys' account, he said they disrespected him a lot, and he was deleting the social media account

The latest update has sparked reactions on social media as many Nigerians asked what the two boys needed a manager for

It appears things are not well with the dancing security boys known as the Happy Boys and Caleb, the young man who recorded them and brought them to fame some weeks back.

This comes as Caleb, who had taken the position of a manager of Happy Boys, said he was no longer with them.

Young Man who recorded the clip of sacked dancing security boys dumps them.

Source: Instagram

Caleb, in a video, said the two boys disrespected him a lot, and he was deleting their social media accounts.



Recall that the security boys made it to the limelight after a video showed them dancing to the You Want Bam Bam trending song. Many Nigerians who watched the video applauded the boys for their dance skills irrespective of the country's situation.

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

uniqueplies_studdard:

"This guy and Annie idibia Elder brother na same weed dem dey take."

babsneh001:

"Who never fuvk up hands in the air ? No hands ."

justice_okenwa:

"Who never Manage person before hands in the air?"

kween___mimi:

"Manager for what exactly????? Wetin una dey manage there ??????"

__laura_baby_:

"They block baba number immediately they travel ."

___shace231:

"Manager bawo??? wetin una dy manage eni sorire."

typicaljhoie2:

"Those boys go get bad mouth sha. Sorry you hear no vex ."

_oyiza:

"This format don cast egbon Do another one."

t.e.m.i.t.o.p.e22:

"I thought they were travelling together."

Young man who recorded dancing with security men gets a scholarship

The saying that one good turn deserves another found bearing in the life of a young Nigerian named Caleb as he is set to fly out of the country for study purposes.

A video of two security boys dancing on duty at a restaurant had gone viral on social media, thanks to Caleb, who recorded the boys' performance.

A few days after the video went viral, the boys were relieved from their roles. This skyrocketed their social media fame as people offered them support in kind words and deeds, one of which is the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye.

