Social media made comedian Mc Anthony is the latest skit maker to buy a car as he uploaded photos of it via his timeline

The comedian also shared a video of the moment he drove the car to his mother's house, where she blessed it

Nigerians have since reacted to the video as many said they don't know him, while others vowed to consider taking a career in comedy

It appears comedy and online skits could be the next goldmine as many Nigerians are now considering joining the likes of Mr Macaroni, Lasisis, Taaooma, among others, to make a name and create fortunes for themselves.

This comes after a skit maker and comedian Mc Anthony took to social media to share photos of his first car, an Acura.

Mc Anthony buys first car, drives it to mum’s house for prayer. Credit: @mcanthony

Source: Instagram

Mc Anthony also shared the moment he drove the new car to his mother’s house for her to pray and bless it.

See the post below:

Nigerians hail Anthony

While many have taken to the comment section to congratulate Mc Anthony over his new ride, others said they do not know who the skit maker is.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kunta.kite:

"My gee God bless you more #we move ✈️."

onyeoma_kaycee:

"Congrats to him. This one na comedy money."

bentigos.10:

"Truly comedy money on dis one lol... congratulations to him."

jaymymusic:

"Nobody wan give person updates naa to Dey post success up and down."

gbolahan_09:

"But who be Mac Anthony ? . Anyways congratulations to him."

adeyemiadeyemodonyayo:

"Since the car isn't benz people are not criticising him."

kizzymayana_:

"Who be this one again?"

flexxi_para1:

"Be like say I go start dis comedy & skit levels ohhhhNa all of dem dey biza biza."

dessywearzcouture:

"Na this one be skit money Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng