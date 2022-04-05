Woman Dancing on the Table Gets Hit on the Head by Ceiling Fan, She Continues Like Nothing Ever Happened
- A video of a woman getting hit by a ceiling fan while recording a dance routine has been doing the rounds online
- In the clip shared by web influencer @kulanicool the woman is seen busting some moves before suffering a bang to the head
- Instead of stopping to nurse her injury, she continues doing her thing for the camera, and peeps were left in stitches
A woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.
The video shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.
Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:
“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”
Online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:
@ThesameSivu responded:
“Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”
@Black_JuticeSA said:
“That breathe out and in at the end.”
@MagwacaRefentse wrote:
“One thing about her though, she is going to finish what she started. Spirit of a true performer.”
@Sfiso_Mahlangu1 commented:
“Moral of the story: Act like it never happened and move on!”
@anele_MD replied:
“Yazi ukuphapha.”
@dynagbnnmm reacted:
“Da*n I can’t stop laughing Lord help me.”
@Sbue_Ndlovu said:
“There is more into it. Life is not easy just soldier on.”
@Mugaza11 asked:
“How do u keep a straight face after that???????”
