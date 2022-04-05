Global site navigation

Woman Dancing on the Table Gets Hit on the Head by Ceiling Fan, She Continues Like Nothing Ever Happened
Woman Dancing on the Table Gets Hit on the Head by Ceiling Fan, She Continues Like Nothing Ever Happened

by  Legit.ng Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • A video of a woman getting hit by a ceiling fan while recording a dance routine has been doing the rounds online
  • In the clip shared by web influencer @kulanicool the woman is seen busting some moves before suffering a bang to the head
  • Instead of stopping to nurse her injury, she continues doing her thing for the camera, and peeps were left in stitches

A woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.

Woman, Dancing, on Table, Hit on Head, Ceiling Fan
A young woman's blunder mid-performance had peeps in stitches. Image: @kulanicool /Twitter
Source: Twitter

The video shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.

Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:

“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”

Online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:

@ThesameSivu responded:

“Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”

@Black_JuticeSA said:

“That breathe out and in at the end.”

@MagwacaRefentse wrote:

“One thing about her though, she is going to finish what she started. Spirit of a true performer.”

@Sfiso_Mahlangu1 commented:

“Moral of the story: Act like it never happened and move on!”

@anele_MD replied:

“Yazi ukuphapha.”

@dynagbnnmm reacted:

“Da*n I can’t stop laughing Lord help me.”

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

“There is more into it. Life is not easy just soldier on.”

@Mugaza11 asked:

“How do u keep a straight face after that???????”

Barefooted lady leaves netizens impressed with her dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a young lady who impressed a gathering of people at an occasion with her stellar dance moves and energy.

In a video online, the barefooted lady who sported a skintight blue dress stole the moment before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor.

Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies.

Source: Legit.ng

