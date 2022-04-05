A video of a woman getting hit by a ceiling fan while recording a dance routine has been doing the rounds online

In the clip shared by web influencer @kulanicool the woman is seen busting some moves before suffering a bang to the head

Instead of stopping to nurse her injury, she continues doing her thing for the camera, and peeps were left in stitches

A woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.

A young woman's blunder mid-performance had peeps in stitches. Image: @kulanicool /Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.

Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:

“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:

@ThesameSivu responded:

“Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”

@Black_JuticeSA said:

“That breathe out and in at the end.”

@MagwacaRefentse wrote:

“One thing about her though, she is going to finish what she started. Spirit of a true performer.”

@Sfiso_Mahlangu1 commented:

“Moral of the story: Act like it never happened and move on!”

@anele_MD replied:

“Yazi ukuphapha.”

@dynagbnnmm reacted:

“Da*n I can’t stop laughing Lord help me.”

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

“There is more into it. Life is not easy just soldier on.”

@Mugaza11 asked:

“How do u keep a straight face after that???????”

Barefooted lady leaves netizens impressed with her dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a young lady who impressed a gathering of people at an occasion with her stellar dance moves and energy.

In a video online, the barefooted lady who sported a skintight blue dress stole the moment before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor.

Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies.

Source: Legit.ng