A video of a tall energetic man displaying weird moves during a church service has gone viral on the internet

In the clip, he was captured moving strangely as though a spirit had taken over him while a sound played in the background

Netizens who reacted to the video found it hilarious while others claimed that he was being delivered

A video of a young man who has been captured on camera displaying weird moves during a church service has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, the man acted as though some spirit had taken over him as he made different moves with a sound in the background.

The young man went in circles and moved his hands in the air before he finally went down on his knees without uttering a word.

Man makes strange dance moves in church Photo credit: Atinka News

Source: Instagram

Powerful prayers pour in

Church members who were close to him could be seen praying as the young man went on with what seemed like a spiritual convulsion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He sported a shirt with multiple colours over jeans and trendy footwear.

The viral video reposted by local Ghanaian news outlet Atinka News has gained the reactions and comments of social media users. Some expressed that the clip was funny while others noted that he was being delivered.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Drockzero commented:

''Everybody just day lie.''

Sam Gee said.

''Funny. Why is he moving like that? Lol.''

Jeman Danie commented:

''EEis, see trouble. Na so dem dey deliver am. Oh gosh.''

Justice Lee observed:

''He's being delivered. Like he won't be dancing like that. Very strange though. Lol.''

Barefooted lady in skintight dress shows off fire dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a young lady who impressed a gathering of people at an occasion with her stellar dance moves and energy.

In a video online, the barefooted lady who sported a skintight blue dress stole the moment before a female colleague joined her on the dance floor.

Scores of people who were impressed with their impressive moves reacted to the video of the two talented ladies.

Source: Legit.ng