Popular OAP Fada Kane has stirred emotions on social media after he revealed he is not the father of his two children

The media personality revealed he bore the pains for over twenty years until DNA confirmed his claim to be true

Fada Kane went on to share the DNA result and a court affidavit to back up his claim, ending the relationship between him and those he called his children

A Calabar based OAP named Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane, is currently making headlines in the media after he announced he is no longer the father of his two children after over 20 years.

Fada Kane made this announcement on Friday, March 25, after a DNA test revealed he is not the biological father of his two children, who were claimed to be his by his ex-girlfriend Mary Ann Efa.

Fada Kane discovers he is not the father of his two children.

Source: Instagram

The media personality also shared a court affidavit to back up his claim, which he said his ex-girlfriend and family could contest in court.

He wrote:

"This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke.".

"Attached here are the copies of DNA and court affidavit to further ascertain my claims. MaryAnn Efa and her family are free to contest the DNA results through the court where I too can legally file for damages for such allegations."

Reactions from Nigerians

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Deborah Ekpe:

"Oh my God............ I actually thought this was a joke all along. I'm so sorry, knowing how devastating this can be. Be strong please and keep being your good self."

Panache Prince:

"This is bigger than we think oo. God please help us."

Esther Odu:

"Thank you for speaking out.. women doing the most and playing victim."

Man says DNA should be left a secret

Legit.ng put up a poll on Twitter in January in which it sought the opinions of members of the public on the DNA debate. DNA is the abbreviation for Deoxyribonucleic acid and its aim is to determine if one is truly the parent of a child.

The majority of those who voted in the poll said all fathers should run DNA tests.

An analysis of the votes shows that 69.4% are of the opinion that all fathers should run DNA tests while 11.7% are against it. On the other hand, 18.4% are undecided.

