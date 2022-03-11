Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike urges Nigerians to face other important matters and let Chidinma Ojukwu be

Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike has reacted to the recent news of the alleged killer of Usifo Micheal Ataga SuperTv CEO, Chidinma Ojukwu being crowned as 2022 Miss Cell.

Ojukwu won the Miss Cell contest that took place at the Kirikiri prisons to commemorate the women’s day celebration.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians kicked against celebrating one who is a suspect in a gruesome murder case.

However, according to Ifemeludike, she sees no wrong in crowning Chidinma Ojukwu Miss Cell 2022, as the crown is that of thorns, shame and disgrace.

Chioma Ifemeludike reacts to Chidinma Ojukwu's 2022 Miss Cell crown. Photo: Chioma Ifemeludike

"I don't see why everyone is making an issue about Chidinma Ojukwu becoming Miss Cell as if she won Miss World. Is it a thing of pride to be neck-deep in a murder case and be still be crowned until of it? If you have a beautiful daughter with a bright future will you be happy to see her in such a situation? For all I know that crown is full of thorns, shame and disgrace," she wrote on her Instagram platform.

Ifemeludike further added that she is worried that Ojukwu who was a Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos is yet to be convicted, but was allowed to partake in such competition.

She added that Nigerians should focus on more important things like fighting for Bamise's justice and poor situation of power supply in Nigeria as well as fuel scarcity.

She wrote:

"A 21 years old girl should be in school with her mates or learning a vocational skill better still chasing a career job but my sister is locked up behind bars for a murder crime, whether she is crowned a queen or lolo of prisons, she is not free, she still has a case to answer and that should pass an important lesson to young girls out there. I don’t see anything wrong with the display, what I even find abnormal is that she is allowed to participate in such activity when the case is still under trial, she has not been convicted of the crime. For the records, I’m not making excuses for her but I see absolutely nothing wrong with the competition, there will only be a problem when the court trial stops which is not possible. Even people on death row are allowed some advantages. Let’s focus on more important things like #justiceforbamise, no fuel no light situation."

How Chidinma Ojukwu became Miss Cell 2022

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the management of Kirikiri Prison explained how Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV boss, Michael Ataga, become Miss Cell 2022.

Francis Enobore, the national spokesperson of the Nigeria Correctional Service, told Daily Trust in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, March 9, that the competition is part of the rehabilitation program organised by the prison authority for inmates. Read more:

Enobore stated that the aim of the service is to make sure inmates are in good and high spirits through competitions, pageantry, and exciting games.

