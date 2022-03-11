A video recently made the rounds online of Super TV CEO’s alleged killer, Chidinma Ojukwu, participating in a beauty pageant

The young lady who had a smile on her face was seen strutting on the runway during the Miss Cell 2022 pageant in prison

The video of the young lady dancing and cat-walking trended on social media and caused a lot of buzz

Chidinma Ojukwu, the young lady accused of killing Super TV CEO, Michael Ataga, has once again got Nigerians talking on social media.

A video recently made the rounds online of the young lady cat-walking and also dancing on a red carpet in prison.

Chidinma had participated in the Miss Cell 2022 beauty pageant in prison to mark International Women’s Day.

Super TV boss' alleged killer Chidinma Ojukwu cat-walks and dances on runway for Miss Cell pageant. Photos: @goldmynetv

In the video making the rounds online, Chidinma wore a blue dress with white headgear and high heeled shoes as she walked down the runway.

Before completing her walk, the young lady broke into a short traditional dance while smiling beautifully.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Chidinma's video

The video of Chidinma appearing to have a good time in prison despite being accused of killing someone caused quite a buzz online.

Nigerians had a lot to say about it and many of them were amused. Read some of their comments below:

Eyisax:

“One oga at the top dey service her engine.....if u knw u knw.”

Thetommyk_:

“I never still understand this story.”

Karabum215:

“Una Sure Say Na prison Show Be this.”

Lekside___:

“Abeg who organized this party? the person won’t make He**en.”

Abilove262:

“Miss cell️ Congratulations to her oh.”

Mariocomedian:

“This country go soon collect comedy for comedian’s hand.”

Voiceofstanley:

“How is the victim's family supposed to feel after seeing this? Hmmmmm.”

Chidinma Ojukwu wins Miss Cell pageant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the alleged killer of Super TV CEO was crowned Miss Cell 2022.

Chidinma participated in a beauty pageant alongside other ladies at the Kirikiri correctional facility.

Photos from the Miss Cell pageant were posted on Facebook by Otunba Sesan Limelite and it showed moments when the ladies performed a choreography and other activities for the pageant.

