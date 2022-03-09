Music producer Champagnebeatz has challenged his sister-in-law to bring his children for an open DNA

This comes after his sister-in-law accused him of lying and trying to run away from his responsibilities as a father

Recall that the music producer had earlier revealed he discovered he is not the real father of his three kids, which sparked reactions on social media

In a recent statement via his social media account, popular music producer Champagnebeatz, who has been trending in the past few hours, has challenged his sister-in-law to bring the children out for an open DNA test.

The music producer revealed he would pay for the DNA test and would want the government or an NGO to run the test to confirm his claim.

Music producer Champagnebeatz has challenged those accusing him of lying. Credit: @Champagnebeatz

Source: Instagram

Part of his post read:

"Marian, I challenge your sister to bring the children out for an open DNA."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below:

This comes after his sister-in-law Olabisi Adebowale countered him for publicly accusing her sister Yemi Adebowale of paternity fraud.

In a report via Legit.ng, Yemi explained that her sister and Champagnebeatz started their relationship in the university, which was around 2008/2009.

According to her, they welcomed three kids together in the relationship, but things only took an ugly turn after the producer started accusing his woman of infidelity.

Yemi claimed her sister isn’t one who goes out a lot except when she has to make market rounds or pick the kids from school. She said the lady spent most of her time being around Champagnebeatz as she had no job of her own.

Champagnebeatz sparks reaction online after revealing he is not the father of his three kids

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed how the Nigerian music producer sparked reactions in the online community after taking to his Instagram page with a shocking discovery about his family.

Champagnebeatz in an Instastory post said he recently discovered that he is not the biological father of the three kids he shares with his partner.

The producer listed the names of the children as Favour, Donald and Richard while accusing his woman of having affairs outside of their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng