Afrobeats dancing culture has gained global exposure as more people with a passion for the activity have become visible to the world thanks to social media.

Nigerians, Ghanaians, especially young people have leveraged social media, particularly Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more recently TikTok, to showcase their talents.

The exciting videos of some of these persons displaying impressive dance skills went viral, raking thousands of views online.

4 Times People Stole the Show at Events with Their Hot Dance Moves; 1 Lady Rocked Heels. Source: alexcharmingdotcomm/Atinka TV/@menscookgh

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has selected the clips of five people who recently gained traction after their clips emerged on social media.

1: Lady dancing with intense energy at a wedding reception:

A plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

2. Talented boy displays skillful dance moves:

A talented young boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

3. Talented lady in heels leads young men in dance lesson:

This lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

4. Lady dancing with intense energy at a wedding:

An energetic Ghanaian lady was spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, had the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

5. Pretty Bridesmaid Twerks Hard on Groomsman at Wedding:

This duo stole the moment at the reception with energy-filled dance moves, grabbing the attention of the master of ceremonies and guests at the occasion.

In a video uploaded on social media, chanced on by Legit.ng, the pair could be seen on the dance floor as the lady twerks and gyrates on the man.

Nigerian lady causes stir online with her dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a very beautiful Nigerian lady who stirred reactions on social media as she danced with her mother.

In a short clip, the mother unexpectedly snuck into the show while carrying a plate of eggs as she followed her moves.

Many people who appreciated the bond of friendship between the daughter and mother said that they would love to have the same.

Source: Legit.ng