Oba of Benin and Youngest Wife, Queen Aisosa, Pose in Adorable Pictures With Their Set of Quadruplets
- Pictures of the Oba of Benin and his fifth wife, Queen Aisosa, have surfaced in the online community to the delight of many
- The monarch and the queen who is his youngest wife were captured alongside their adorable set of quadruplets
- Social media users couldn’t help but comment on the pictures with some people praying that they also want to be blessed with a set of quadruplets
The Oba of Benin, Ewuare III and his beautiful wife, Queen Aisosa, are currently trending in the online community.
Adorable pictures of the royal family surfaced on social media and many couldn’t help but gush over them.
In the pictures, the traditional monarch was spotted on his throne as he posed with his set of quadruplets all taking their positions in the comfort of his arms.
Other pictures also captured Queen Aisosa who is the 5th and youngest wife of the monarch posing with her children.
According to reports, the monarch and his queen welcomed the children into the world in August 2021 but only just had their official naming ceremony on Saturday, January 22.
Check out the pictures as seen on social media below:
Social media users react
atabisco237 said:
"God bless me with these "
okhlahoman said:
"This is what I call ..once and for all."
muyi_22 said:
"Congratulations our great OBA of Benin empire."
iamofficialjaygold said:
"Man is blessed. So blessed in wizkid voice. ❤️ I tap from grace."
paddysown said:
"Jesus I need ds type of blessings...Congrats Oba n his queen,"
ebonyfloxyenkay said:
"Bobrisky for fit born quadruplets? Congratulations to the royals. Cute babies. May God bless and keep them."
tracyfins said:
"Life has changed o. Growing up those days, how you wan take see Oba of Benin wife teeth? Congratulations to the royal family on the birth of the quads."
