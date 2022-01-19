Saturnino de la Fuente Garcí, the world’s oldest man according to the Guinness World Records, has passed away

The 112-year-old from Spain died a few weeks before celebrating his 113th birthday in February

Garci, who is survived by seven daughters, previously said the key to living long is not hurting others

Saturnino de la Fuente Garcí, the world's oldest man, has passed away. Garci, from Spain, died aged 112 years and 341 days.

Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, the world's oldest man is dead. Photos: Guinness World Record.

He broke the record for the longest living man in September 2021

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Garci previously divulged the secret to his long life.

"Do not hurt anyone," he said.

Garci, born on February 11, 1909, was weeks away from his 113th birthday.

He is survived by seven daughters, 14 grandkids and 22 great-grandchildren.

Shoemaker

Thanks to his short height, only 1.50 m, he avoided being enlisted into the 1936 Spanish Civil War and, instead, established a flourishing shoemaker business.

Garci worked as a shoemaker and made boots for the army, becoming a famous artisan in the area.

When not making shoes, he played football and co-founded a local team.

To honour his 110th birthday, his teammates had paid homage to Garci and celebrated him as the club's oldest member.

Condolence messages

