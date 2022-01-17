A lady recently took to social media to share the thoughtful and emotional gift that her boyfriend got her

The lady identified as Rachael shared a video of her man asking award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie to sign her book in her name

The celebrated author also gave Rachael a shout out in a video and advised her to consider giving her boyfriend a chance

Love is beautiful and a young man recently won his girlfriend over again with a simple yet grand gesture.

Rachael took to Twitter to share a video of her boyfriend giving a book he bought for her to celebrated author, Chimamanda Adichie to sign in her name.

After the signing, on realising that a video was being recorded, Adichie tagged the gesture a thoughtful one and told Rachael to consider and keep her boyfriend.

"Y’all my man has me ugly crying rn “The” CNA!! best surprise everrrr@Chimamanda_Army❤️"

Watch the video below:

My year is made

In another video, Rachael who is obviously a huge fan of Adichie shared a photo of the book signed in her name and revealed that the gesture has made her entire year.

"Literally made my whole year fr❤️"

Nigerians react

@FameOfTheWorld:

"Anyway, it was just so sweet to behold. Rachael, I was the one behind the camera and I must say, your boyfriend really loves you."

@sugarstick4life:

"Things I love to see. Nothing beats a partner that understands your love language. Congratulations dears."

@CharmingAda:

"I'm crying real jealous tears. This was really cool."

@cocogravy:

"Omggggg he’s so thoughtful Pleading face happy for you."

@ennkhaey:

"Awwww he’s so sweet."

@Omoh__:

"I would cry for one month straight."

@DeevaOfficial:

"Listen to her please."

Chimamanda Adichie shares stunning photos

Much-loved Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie flooded her official Instagram page with a set of stunning pictures.

The author explained that the images should have made the cover page of an international magazine but they were rejected because she was looking “too glamourous’.

The writer explained further that the cover never happened and as such, she decided to show the world the pictures.

Adichie also made sure to extend her gratitude and appreciation to the glam team that worked with her on the shoot.

Source: Legit.ng