You Mean 16? South Africans Can’t Get Over How Young Woman Looks on 36th Birthday
- A social media user posted two photos of herself on Twitter in celebration of her 36th birthday on 6 January
- The woman’s post left some of her followers confused and in disbelief of her age with one person saying she looks 16
- The post has been met with nothing but sweet messages, birthday wishes and some flirty comments for the woman
A beautiful South African woman @Tilly_Tetelo took to her social media to celebrate her 36th birthday on Thursday, 6 January.
The woman shared photos of herself on a tweet and captioned it:
“Today I am definitely having my cake… and eating it too! It’s my birthday! This is 36.”
@Tilly_Tetelo’s photos had a few users puzzled as many said that she looked younger than her age. One user even said she looked 16 years old.
The Twitter post currently has over 8000 likes and was met with tons of birthday messages and compliments for the youthful lady.
Read some of the comments below:
@mrejamix commented:
"Happy Earth Day Gorgeous And Have A Blast Filled With Peace, Love, Joy And Happiness. May This Day Be Filled With What Your Heart Desires And Many More Years To Come I really thought you were younger than your age."
@IamkaraboJozi responded:
"You mean 26, happy birthday."
@TshepoTC11
"Happy birthday! May God bless you with everything your heart desires."
@NoKuThuLa_9 commented:
"Happy birthday, hope you have a blessed wonderful day and year."
@2022AFRICA said:
"Happy birthday, love."
@Eyejay1690 reacted:
"May all your heart desires be granted as you add another year to your life. Happy birthday to you. Go ye and have fun."
@tshepolefthand said:
"Happy Birthday Tilly, you such an amazing person. May God continue to bless you with all your heart's desires according his will for you, you've been nothing but a blessing my friend, enjoy it to the fullest!"
Fans gush over 51-year-old Lilian Bach
Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach is one of the few Nigerian stars who have had a sip from the fountain of youth as they look young despite the fact that they are well into their 50s or 60s.
The 51-year-old actress stunned Nigerians with new photos on Instagram where she looked like the popular slang 'sweet sixteen'.
Lilian donned a white shirt over wine shorts, with a face cap to match. She posed at different angkes, showing off her beauty and flawless skin.
Source: Legit.ng