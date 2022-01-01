Less than two days after announcing that he welcomed a baby daughter, Harrysong took to his Instagram to denounce the twins many thought he had

The musician said that there was no existence of any twins as his ex-lover lied to have given birth to them to get money

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post wondered how possible it is that he never initially confirmed the birth of the kids

Popular Nigerian musician has gone on his Insta stories to lay an issue of the paternity of some twins to rest.

The man said that he was not the father to any twins like many believed. He went ahead to say that his ex-lover never gave birth.

She only wanted my money

Harrysong added that the former lover only lied that she did and was using the avenue to get money from him.

The musician said that his first child is Daviva. @instablog9ja revealed that the said paternity fraud happened in 2017 when there were reports that the musician and his ex welcome the twins in the US.

khasome said:

"So you never saw the kids? Even picture?"

__laura_baby_ said:

"Abeg we just started 2022 ffs."

bojthegod said:

"Wait, you didn’t set eyes on the kids but did christening???"

sir_tijaja wondered:

"You no see the two babies with their mama before you start dey send money?"

_lolashub said:

"You didn’t see the kids before claiming them? I don’t get?"

180effizy said:

"So she didn’t send you pictures or you didn’t ask to see your kids I don’t understand."

Welcome, Daviva

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music star, Harrysong, was proud to receive his baby girl, Daviva who just returned to Nigerian with her mother from Malta.

The singer's wife gave birth to the baby in Malta and he is having the great opportunity of carrying his bundle of joy for the first time.

The Better Pikin crooner shared the emotional moment on his Instagram page and announced that he will be having a visitation day for baby Daviva.

