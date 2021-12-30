Harriet Lamptey, a kind-hearted Ghanaian lady who is also a beautiful queen decided to make Christmas special for underprivileged people

She led her organization, Herticare Foundation, to donate massively to dozens of people including street children, head porters and disabled people

The donations were received with great joy as some of the pictures sighted by on social media portrayed

Miss World Grand Prix United Nations, Harriet Lamptey, who hails from Ghana, has given dozens of goodies to underprivileged people in society as a way of celebrating the season of Christmas with them.

Sharing the details with journalist, Ebenezer Agbey Quist, Harriet indicates that there were 80 physically-challenged recipients of hampers as well as 60 gift bags specially packaged for children.

Some of the beneficiaries included head porters and street children from different parts of Accra.

Harriet Lamptey a Ghanaian Beauty Queen Giving to Underprivileged People Photo credit: Hertiecarefoundation

Source: Instagram

The items were donated under the auspices of Harriet's HertieCare Foundation which has been organizing the exercise during Christmas every year since 2017.

When asked what the motivation for the benevolent gesture was, the beauty queen mentioned that:

"I usually like do things that haven't been done for me for people that I know maybe in my shoes. Cuz I know the feeling and it's not a nice one. I choose to turn the lemons life throws at me into lemonade"

Beautiful pictures sighted by Legit.ng's sister project, YEN.com.gh, after the exercise showed how grateful many of the recipients were for the kindness of Harriet and her foundation.

