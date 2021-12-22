Despite the fact that she called or peace a while back, Bobrisky's ex-PA Oye Kyme seems to still have a lot on her mind

The Ivorian lady took to social media to reveal more secrets which confirms that the crossdresser identifies as a woman just to make money

Oye also revealed that she was more than a PA to Bobrisky and she even suffered physical assault in his hands

Bobrisky's former personal assistant, Oye Kyme as taken to social media yet again to drag him as well as spill more secrets.

Taking to social media, Oye revealed why Bobrisky parades himself like a woman and how she was more than just an assistant to him.

Oye has dragged Bobrisky yet again Photo credit: @oye.kyme/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Oye spills the tea

In a post sighted on Instagram, Oye in a lengthy story revealed that she was Bobrisky's PA during the day, but he slept with her at night.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She continued buy saying that the crossdresser sleeps with women but pretends to be one because it is a means to make money for him.

Oye urged her former boss to confess as she has emptied her chest to go into the new year in a few days.

She further added that Bobrisky makes empty promises and lies for a living and when she wanted to make new friends, he beat her up.

Oye also disclosed how the trauma she suffered in the hands of Bobrisky affected her life ehrn she got back to her country.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

opeyemifamakin:

"Ehn, Bobrisky likes women? Issalie."

ladyque_1:

"Na this girl way fit bob ."

sakinah_._:

"Oye drags Bob every two market days."

stylish_glimpse:

"Who we go believe now? Tonto said something different."

davidkhofi:

"This babe eats, drinks, sleeps, even breathe bobrisky. She’s bobrisky’s nemesis, dem deserve each other. Obsession is much."

Mompha threatens to crush Bobrisky

Billionaire Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha threatened war on crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju alias Bobrisky on his return to Lagos.

The threat was Mompha's reaction in his online feud with the crossdresser that also involved actress Tonto Dikeh and dancer Jane Mena.

In a video he shared on Instagram and reposted by @instablog9ja, Mompha revealed that he has only met Bobrisky physically on two occasions all his life.

Source: Legit.ng