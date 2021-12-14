Motivational speaker Robert Burale advised parents raising kids with the 'I know my rights' mantra to know when to discipline them

According to the TV host and media personality, some of these kids grow up into entitled adults in society

Some of his followers agreed with his line of thought while others said things have changed so parents should find new ways of parenting

Life coach Robert Burale has cautioned parents raising kids in this generation to learn the difference between being a friend to your child and when they ought to discipline them.

Media personality Robert Burale. Photo: Robert Burale.

Burale's advice to parents

Burale admitted that raising kids in this generation has to be the most challenging assignment most parents have and encouraged them to teach them good behaviour.

Part of the long post the TV host wrote on Facebook read:

"The greatest threat to the future generation is that "new age parents" are raising "I know my rights" kind of children. New age parents "punish" their children by telling them things like 'I will change the WIFI password' or 'no pizza for you today', or 'we will not go to Dubai for Christmas' or 'go and stand there and face the wall for 15 mins'."

The life coach further told parents that raising such kids should not surprise them when those kids grow up to be entitled adults in society.

"There is a time to be a friend to your child, there is a time to be a counsellor. But there is also a time to be the commander in chief of your home and let discipline be clear," he added.

Reactions

Here are some of the reactions from the post:

Jan Dorcas said:

"Some kids are super spoilt, just like some are raised in ways that could pass as cruelty. Whatever the discipline method, children need to be raised with love and gentleness."

Stephen M Mutua commented:

"The best discipline you can give your children is to treat them with respect as independent human beings who are souls on their own journey."

Mbithi Mutua added:

"Just a different generation, old tactics will not work at all."

Hania Muthoni

"I don't believe in the new generation thing coz what I believe in is my children should be disciplined just like I was and still is today."

