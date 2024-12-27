Popular foreign clothing brand Differently Made trended on Nigerian social media following their recent collection

The fashion brand unveiled its forthcoming collection, set to be released in January 2025, stating those who will be qualified to buy it

Reacting to their post, Niegrians taunted them for the strict customer policy as they weighed in their demands

A foreign clothing brand, Differently Made, has caught the attention of Nigerians following their recent requirement to get their new hoodie collection.

In a social media post, the clothing company revealed that its Double Layer Hoodie, set to be released in January 2025, won't be sold to all customers.

According to Differently Made, their incoming collection with be strictly sold to persons who already have a Rolex, a Hublot, a Patek or a car on an average pricing above $50,000(approximately N78m).

"OUR DOUBLE LAYER HOODIE. EVERY ITEM WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN 2025. EXCLUSIVE ORDERS CAN START COMING IN NOW. REQUIREMENTS FOR EXCLUSIVE ORDERS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

"TO QUALIFY FOR PURCHASE, YOU MUST OWN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: A ROLEX, A HUBLOT, A PATEK, OR A CAR WITH AN AVERAGE PRICING ABOVE $50,000."

Nigerians react to Differently Made's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nova_atelier__:

"Do you people know Aba?"

olamidehp:

"Una wan later come Rob the person."

dabira1111:

"• I have Korope. G - Shock. My papa get chicken for backyard.Lastly I have a melanin-rich skin. How much is your hoodie?!"

lushthrift_ng:

"Never been happier as a Thrift vendor 😌. Remain small, e go soon dey inside bale."

halishas_golden_needle:

"God abeg oo,if dem remove 1cap how much last."

dahcoochiehub:

"They have their target audience and believe me this is kind of like a publicity for them. It is well."

kikkybambam:

"Wetin aba guys done begin production 😂😂 but nah heat go finish person."

fatima_grobine:

"The world is so fuckked up that everything has to be luxurious to feel human."

precious___andrew:

"Y'all should just wait for it to be available next year instead of going for exclusive order."

