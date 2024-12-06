Comedian and skit maker Kamo's wedding might have come and gone but the memories are still lingering in the minds of its attendees

Several celebrities including Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, and Odunlade Adekola, among others, graced the glamorous event

Netizens were not left out from the lavish display of fashion at the colourful ceremony which had pink as its dominant colour

Style and steeze were the order of the day as comedian and actor Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo, got married to his beautiful wife Esther Olamide on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Lagos.

The crème de la crème of the Nigerian entertainment industry were in attendance and they turned up in different apparels and accessories.

Blockbuster queen Funke Akindele rocked a pink outfit with blue designs. Her colleague Iyabo Ojo looked stunning in her attire which pushed up her bosoms and made her the cynosure of eyes at the event.

Nollywood diva Omowunmi Dada looked like a million dollars in her elegant pink and blue outfit. Actor Odunlade Adekola did not disappoint as he looked dapper in his stylish Agbada.

Skit maker and actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, left her fans breathless with her outfit, gele, and sunglasses. Other celebs who graced the occasion in ravishing attires and proved that they did not come to play were Faithia Williams, Foluke Daramola, Adeniyi Johnson, Ijebu, Woli Agba, and Cute Abiola, among others.

See the video of the celebs at the wedding below:

Check out Iyabo Ojo's look below:

Watch Odunlade Adekola dancing with others at Kamo's wedding

Check out Kiekie's outfit below:

See Omowunmi Dada's attire in the slides below:

Woli Agba and others below:

Watch Foluke Daramola, Ijebi, Adeniyi Johnson, and Fathia Williams below:

Reactions to Kiekie's outfit at Kamo's wedding

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kiekie's attire below:

@kamo_state:

"KSM kilode, nah your wedding? Thanks so much for the love and support always, my own Kiekie, God bless you."

@fhisayo:

"I don’t understand how this woman is so pretty and boujee yet so razz but so balanced. It’s a lot of personalities in one person."

@quin_genie:

"Thanks so much for the love and support always, my own Kiekie God bless you."

@abdbasit_olanrewaju:

"I was screaming. Kiekie walk Kiekie walk. I wanted to see you walk on that nice dress."

@kharlykay:

"Mummy Nola, you should have informed us of this hotness beforehand. It’s going elegantly beautiful."

