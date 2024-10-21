Fashion can be pain for some individuals but it does not stop them from wearing what they like regardless of the discomfort they feel

A video creator Adebimpe Philip proved she was part of the above category as she attended an event in a corset dress

The outfit was very tight on her and restricted her movement, she had to get help from a uniformed man, which sparked reactions online

A video creator Adebimpe Philip showed the extra mile she could go to look glamorous as she attended an event in a tight corset dress.

Netizens react as a lady rocks a tight outfit and gets help to sit in a car. Image credit: @ladymidulce

Source: Instagram

She wore a blue and brown corset outfit that gripped her body and made her feel uneasy while walking.

The beautifully-dressed lady had to get help from a soldier who carried her into the car and adjusted her feet as she sat properly.

Some netizens imagined the stress she passed through to rock the entire. Others simply laughed at her in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the corset dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the tight corset dress below:

@dk_mas_:

"So, you not gonna sit the whole time? it can never be me please."

@herbsbytifah:

"Shey wahala no come too much like this. Slay queen."

successradiant247

"Imagine how long it took to dress up like this. Makeup maybe one to two hours dressing probably one hour. Women go through a lot. All the same you look elegantly gorgeous."

@iammrola:

"It’s worth the trouble jare."

@beauty_mistress17:

"Should we laugh or wat. Awa Obinrin Pelu wahala."

@eni_ajala:

"Well done."

@gee_kuk:

"But why why dis na war o."

@toolusho:

"Corset pro max."

Bride struggles to breathe in corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a newly-wedded bride had decided she did not mind going through discomfort for the sake of fashion as she wore a tight wedding attire.

She looked uncomfortable as she struggled to breathe in her outfit, and she tried to adjust for a while before she stood up.

Netizens expressed worry over how she looked and her bulging stomach that she could not hide despite her desire to be snatched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng