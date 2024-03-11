An old video of actor Yul Edochie speaking about how his first wife May Yul-Edochie sacrificed for him has surfaced online

The role interpreter revealed that he had known May since 1998 when he wasn't famous and didn't have many achievements

He also shared that he got married to her in 2004, and it generated mixed reactions from netizens who wondered why he now ridicules her

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is getting mixed reactions from social media users after an old video of himself praising his estranged first wife May Yul-Edochie trended online.

Yul Edochie shares how his first wife May Yul-Edochie was there when had no achievements. Image credit: @yuledochie, mayyuledochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @cutie_jullss on Instagram, the movie star noted that he got married to May in 2004 when he wasn't in the limelight. That makes it 20 years presently if the marriage had not faced major issues.

The actor also revealed that he and his first wife met in 1998 and she made a lot of sacrifices for him when he had no fame or achievements that people could reckon with.

He noted that getting married early was the best thing that happened to him and May helped him a lot when he didn't have any major achievements,

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

His statement made some of his fans emotional as they wondered what made him to cheat on May and also marry another woman Judy Austin who he now flaunts while making mockery of May.

Check out the old video of Yul speaking about his first wife May below:

Reactions to Yul praising May

Several netizens have reacted to the old video of Yul acknowledging May's commitment to their marriage. Check out some of their reactions below:

@royal_babies_kiddies_store:

"The way he speaks here is so different from the way he speaks now."

@cynthia_kelz:

"So what changed? How come he hates her so much now? Ladies, while helping a man, build yourself too. If May wasn't investing in herself, she would have become a shadow of herself now. Yul and Judith, God will judge you two."

@micklypain:

"It will never be well with Judy for caging someone husband. This video shows that Yul loves May very much."

@vinedo.frozenfoodmart:

"No man is commenting… Those that usually says, he followed peace of mind."

@alexi7rolland:

"Not only did Yul betrayed May, he also humiliated her for refusing his many years of adultery package as polygamy. God please, keep protecting and strengthening May."

@ogechi_memphis:

"Wicked Yul, this is how you choose to repay May, after she endured with you for 7 years... Before marriage and fame. Tell me another meaning of betrayal."

@teejaiygold:

"Then he now tries to change the narrative and paint her bad and some stupeeed people quickly bought it and start insulting that innocent woman. Even some unfortunate women too follow. I be man with a heart and know say wetin him and Judy do that woman no good at all. It's good she's elevating on daily basis while her tormentors are declining, that's God at work."

@realamaka1:

"One day God will surely intervene."

@bubescollectibles28:

"These words will choke you one day. I don't blame these young girls for not wanting to build any man. Nonsense boy. Chineke kpooo gi oku dea."

@nekkyann:

"You can see through him the insincerity. Yul has always been pupu."

@big_tee_zw:

"His voice was nice here not that forced deep voice."

@nyinyechi0:

"Chai since 1998."

Yul welcomes baby with Judy Austin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul had left many disheartened over his latest post as he unveiled his new baby with actress Judy Austin.

The actor's first wife, May Edochie, who was disappointed at her husband's action, responded to the post by leaving everything for God to judge.

However, fans have stormed her social media page to drop consoling messages as they wished her well over the heartbreaking news.

Source: Legit.ng