Some ladies have been criticised by netizens following the outrageous outfit they wore to a wedding event

Their dresses exposed vital parts of their bodies which made some people to question the rationale behind their action

The ladies cared less about public opinion, they kept having fun at the wedding reception, and they sprayed the bride some cash

Three ladies threw decorum to the wind as they dressed in an inappropriate outfit to a wedding reception. One of the ladies wore a blue dress which was transparent at the upper and lower parts of her body.

Netizens bash ladies for wearing indecent outfits at a wedding. Image credit: @afrocultureevent/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The other lady wore a tight transparent white dress that showed off her curves in a provocative manner. For the third lady, she wore a white shirt and a black short.

They had cash in their hands as they sprayed the bride as they were all dancing. Excitement filled the air as the ladies cared less about what people around them felt about their outfits.

One could tell that the bride was having a fun-filled day as she danced in her colourful gown. Her hair was well styled and it gave her a classy look.

Several netizens were not comfortable with the outfits of the wedding guests and they made unpalatable comments about them.

See the video of the ladies at the wedding reception below:

Netizens react to the ladies' outfits

Several people have reacted to the outfits of the ladies at the wedding reception. See some of them below:

@mrs_mirtil:

"That’s not a wedding appropriate outfit, come on."

@kingtajada:

"It’s crazy not only do y'all hate on black Americans but you all hate on your own people!"

@kcandye:

"Why is one hip up n the other down?"

@pretty_chinenye_:

"Madam that’s not a dress. All these girls disgracing themselves in the name of fashion."

@iam_raymondpanky:

"The celebrant is one of them."

@amazin.brown:

"Mtchew some women and overdoing I don't care

@jakryst1:

"Show me your friends and I will tell you your character."

@thami_khofi:

"It's so distasteful but to each his own...it's the no shame of the guy and his camera phone for me!"

@dojo12018:

"Please my fellow ladies let's be decent in our dressing a little. Thanks."

@frekyefzy:

"Association of hook up girlz with Turkey yansh!"

Lady wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who did not want her big stomach to show on her wedding day had instructed her tailor to make her a tight corset.

During the wedding, the bride looked so uncomfortable as the tailor said she had to go from size 36 to 30 based on what she wanted.

People said that even though her outfit looked so beautiful, the corset size really made her uneasy during the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng