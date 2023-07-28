Boluwatife Balogun recently shared some Instagram photos from his trip in the London, United Kingdom

Tife, who is Grammy winner Wizkid's first son, posed in an all-black ensemble, struck some swaggy poses

Several fans who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the look

Wizkid's first child, Boluwatife Balogun, is currently in the United Kingdom, for the holidays and he is blessing his fans with photos.

Tife shared some new photos Credit: @wizkidayo, @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Tife who is the first son of Wizkid, shared photos sporting a black graphic black shirt over a pair of three-quarter denim pants.

Striking several poses for the camera in an indoor photoshoot, he rocked a pair of white sneakers,

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to photos of Wizkid's son Tife

scoffieldncl:

"This one na BigWiz Carbon Copy."

dhat_small_fine_girl:

"First fruit popsy."

iam_priscillia_gold:

"Our Idan first son."

dr_adanma_ojiugo:

"Even the way you stand,you stand like your father…Lion no dey born goat …Tife my baby."

chidimma.aleke:

"Awwwww….God bless and keep you star boy."

mompha_moore:

"Your life no hard enjoy."

boluayo56:

"See as stand like wizzy chai."

royal_finah:

"Daddy’s replica."

