Speed Darlington recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after sharing his thoughts about Nigerian music stars

According to him, doing a song with Burna Boy, Davido or Wizkid is not an option as he considers himself on a different level

The controversial singer's opinion have sparked mixed reactions among internet users

Nigerian singer and social media sensation, Speed Darlington is all about making a name for himself in the music industry and is not a fan of handouts.

Photos of Speed and music stars Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid Credit: @akpimmuo, @burnaboygram, @davido, @wizkidayo

In a recent interview with Hip TV, the Bangdadadang singer shared his thoughts about Burna Boy as well as Davido and Wizkid.

Sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy, the singer opined that he wouldn't do a song with Burna to avoid people crediting his success to the African Giant.

"I wouldn't want to take such a risk. I'll only do songs with people whom I believe are on my level. I don't want to do a song with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido. I'm not interested. Tomorrow it becomes 'we made you'. You didn't make me, I was trending before you met me."

Watch the full interview below:

Internet users react as Speed Darlington shares thoughts about doing music with Burna Boy

wendy_adamma:

"Akpi is right!!! He is on the same level with Tupac and Micheal Jackson."

a.d.e.t.u.t.u:

"Listen carefully. He’s not shading them at all. He said he doesn’t want to do songs with them so that people won’t say they made him. So he’ll rather do songs with people on his (lower) level."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"One thing an Igbo man will do, he will have confidence & pride bigger than the entire universe, whether he is suffering in silence or not! Akpi Onye ji mouthed."

pendown9ja:

"The oldest Cat in the game!! They all need you to stay relevant.. don't feature them! They want to steal your shine."

queenisiguzo:

"If you actually hear what he’s saying, he’s not saying he’s higher than them, in fact he’s saying quite the opposite. He basically prefers to do music with people on the same level as him so they will not say it’s because of so and so that he blew."

lifeoflagos_:

"This one get smelling pride like Warri people . He’s not ready to grow pass where he is yet . Having self respect and being proud are two different things."

chef_angiee:

"Oga, go and work on yourself. American accent doesn't translate to cash. Collaboration makes the dream work. Stop sounding 1900."

adegoldmua:

"You’re not ready for growth then, God uses men to bless men ……period."

realujunwamandy_:

"Uncle You too get pride!! Go beg portable make him feature you."

