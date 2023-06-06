Minnie Dlamini shared a picture showing off the beautiful dress she wore when she emceed at a friend's wedding

The Honeymoon star sported a red dress that showed off her flawless body and paired it with high heels of the same colour

Mzansi celebrities, including Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi, loved Minnie's look and gave it a thumbs up

Minnie Dlamini recently flaunted her hourglass body as the emcee at a friend's wedding.

Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi couldn't get enough of Minnie Dlamini's new wedding look. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: UGC

The beauty looked stunning in a red gown that tightly hugged her figure but was loose enough to walk around while holding things down during the ceremony.

Dlamini wore the dress with red high heels, and her makeup complemented the red outfit with red lipstick.

The Honeymoon filmmaker didn't do anything to her hair except brush it away from her face so that her outfit and makeup could shine better.

Check out the trending snap below:

Fans and other celebs gush about Minnie Dlamini's wedding look

Online users and South African celebs, including Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi, were in awe of how gorgeous Minnie looked in the red gown.

They complimented her in the comments section, saying:

@simzngema said:

"You look amazing."

@unathi.co' shared:

Yes! Thank you for YOU KNOW WHAT"

@knaomin posted:

"Lady in red ❤️"

@__shazzie replied:

"You look stunning, my love "

jessicajane_molebatsi commented:

"As always, you look beautiful."

@tebogokokotla wrote:

"Take my breath away, it's yours! "

@cynthia.cs007 added:

"Yoh, this dress "

Source: Briefly.co.za