Popular Nigerian comedienne, Warri Pikin, is gearing up to have the wedding of her dreams with her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu.

Recently, the entertainer had her bridal shower and looked every bit stunning for the occasion.

The gorgeous mini dress featured multiple strands of pearl draping at the fronts with intricate bead embellishments across the entire dress.

The cold-shoulder dress which flattered the comedienne's curves was designed by Escak Couture, an Abuja-based fashion brand.

Warri Pikin's designer speaks on making bridal shower dress

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the creative director behind the brand opened up about making the stunning dress.

She revealed that the dress took 6 days with the attention of 4 staff members 'working tirelessly on it'.

Warri Pikin who looked gorgeous in the ivory piece, was excited when she first saw the dress, according to the designer.

"She was wowed, her joy couldn't be contained. The outfit was perfectly glued to her body like it was sewn on her, and she couldn't stop smiling."

Escak Couture who has designed for the comedienne in the past spoke about Warri Pikin's continuous patronage.

She said:

"She believes in the Escak_couture brand to be able to deliver anytime, no matter the time frame given and that we always understand the assignment."

The dress is currently selling at a discounted price of N300,000.

