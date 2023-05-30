Adwoa, a Ghanaian lady and her white significant other exchanged vows in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony

The couple wore matching Kente for the customary event before celebrating their union with a lavish reception

The interracial couple's Instagram videos drew a lot of attention from internet users after they emerged online

Love is a beautiful thing! A Ghanaian lady named Adwoa and her significant other donned stunning outfits when they tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple adorned coordinating regal Kente for their plush customary wedding attended by their families and loved ones.

The bride rocked two outfits

Adwoa sported two different ensembles for the customary marriage; she rocked matching Kente with her husband and was spotted donning a breathtaking straight dress for the occasion.

Ghanaian lady and her Oyibo lover in the beautiful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: tnglobal_tv.

The couple climaxed their beautiful wedding with a lavish reception party, where they sported formal outfits for the occasion.

The bride dazzled in an all-white ensemble while the groom looked dashing in a jacket over a white long-sleeved shirt, bow tie and trousers.

One of the adorable clips of the pair shared on Tnglobal_tv, was posted with words that said:

''The Tale of Chris & Adwoa' .

The beautiful couple's videos had garnered many reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the clips below:

